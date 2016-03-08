Inter star defender Milan Skriniar spoke to Il Corriere dello Sport and discussed the Nerazzurri’s Champions League return after six years.The Serie A giants will face Tottenham, Barcelona, and Psg in one of the toughest group of this year’s competition and Skriniar was asked his thoughts on Tottenham star striker Harry Kane: “I hope the Champions League will be a positive experience”, Skriniar said.“Just listening to the Champions League anthem gives goosebumps, imagine me now. Kane is one of the best strikers in the World and it will be hard for me but also for him.”“Messi? I played against him in the World Cup, they won on penalties but the game ended with the result of 0-0. I think nobody wanted to be drawn with Inter and that’s an honor for us. It would be great to qualify for the next stage. I want to win trophies and I want to do it with Inter.”