Inter star hands Man Utd, Barcelona hope, comments on Tottenham clash

Inter defender Milan Skriniar spoke to Sport Mediaset about Luciano Spalletti's team and his future: "Renewal? At this moment they we are discussing it, I want to continue what we started last year, Inter must always do better, the team is stronger, so we want to achieve important results."



According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the player refused the club's first offer and they might need to throw a more convenient offer if they are planning on keeping the star defender.



ON THIS SEASON - "We have a lot of tough challenges ahead of us, but we are ready, we are here for this and we want to do well. I cannot wait to play in Europe with this shirt, but now we have to think only about Serie A and win in front of our fans, then we will think Tottenham: We did not do well in Reggio Emilia and against Torino, after a great first half, we did not stay focused for all 90 minutes The victory against Bologna was very important, now let's go on like this, focusing on each match."

