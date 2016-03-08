Milan Skriniar isn’t underestimating Harry Kane’s importance ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Tottenham, that’s for sure.

The Nerazzurri star said that the England striker “

Skriniar is one of Inter’s star players from last season, surprising everyone upon his arrival from Sampdoria.

“I played against [Kane] for Slovakia and we lost but I hope tomorrow is another story. I’ve seen some videos, he’s a great player and he’s also shown that at the World Cup. Kane can do nothing for 20 minutes and can then score at the first opportunity. We have to be ready not only for him but also for other players.”

Inter have struggled so far this season, losing twice in four Serie A games. They are now set to face a dangerous Tottenham side that is expected to qualify for the Round of 16 ahead of them, along with Group B favourites Barcelona.

“I do not want to say that [this game] is decisive,” Skriniar added, “but if we do well we can put everything right, certainly it is an important match for us. I have thought many times about tomorrow’s match just after Lazio, not just me but everyone else too. I’ve never played in the Champions League and I can not wait. When you play in the Champions League you want to play these teams and I’m sure that we can do well.