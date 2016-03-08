Inter star misses international duty due to knee problem

Kwadwo Asamoah will not take part in the next matches of the Ghanian national team. The Inter defender did not even travel to the training camp of coach Kwesi Appiah due to a knee problem sustained during the 1-4 loss against Atalanta.

Through an official statement, the Ghanian national team confirmed that Asamoah will remain in Italy to treat the problem: "According to Inter doctors the conditions of Asamoah are not regular and urgently need medical care. Coach Appiah will not make changes and will take only 19 players for the match against Ethiopia," the statement said.

