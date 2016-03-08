Sime Vrsaljko has Inter fans worrying. The Croatian full-back suffered two big setbacks yesterday: losing 6-0 to Spain in the UEFA Nations League was bad enough, coming off during the game because of an injury to his left MCL was rubbing salt in the wound.

The €25 million signing is now unlikely to be risked for this weekend’s early fixture against Parma.

Still, there is some good news: the former Sassuolo and Atletico Madrid man told Mediaset after the game that he “felt ok. I felt a pinch in the knee, but it was a problem I had already had at the World Cup.

“I need to get to the bottom of it, and talk about it with the club and the team doctors.”

The 26-year-old is considered a marquee signing, and had a very good World Cup, constantly pushing down the right and creating a lot of dangerous chances.

It now looks like D’Ambrosio will take the right, and Asamoah will play on the left. Inter are set to welcome Tottenham next Tuesday, and they’ll want their best players ready for that...