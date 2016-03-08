Inter star refuses to rule out summer exit amid Man Utd and Bayern links

In an interview with German newspaper Sport Blid, Ivan Perisic spoke about his desire to play at the Premier League or La Liga and has expressed admiration for current Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.



In the interview Perisic told the publication that he and Marcelo Brozovic played a role in the signing of Sime Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid. However, Perisic mentioned he was open for a move and could leave Inter Milan.



"Me at Bayern? Niko Kovac influenced me a lot, I played very well for Croatia when he was our coach and if he wants me, he knows where you can find me. "



"I would like to play in Spain or England in the future, I heard some clubs want me, but first I have to talk to Inter and only then can I take part in any negotiations and decide my future."

