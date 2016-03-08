Inter star rejects Inter extension because of Mourinho
13 September at 11:30Inter star defender Milan Skriniar is a long-time target of Manchester United boss José Mourinho.
The Special One made several offers to sign the talented centre-back last summer but Inter refused to sell the former Sampdoria defender who joined the Meazza hierarchy for almost € 30 million in summer 2017.
Now, Inter are in talks to extend the player’s contract but according to a report of Il Corriere dello Sport (via FCInter1908) the player has yet to give his green light to signing a new deal with the Serie A giants and it seems that José Mourinho has something to do with the player’s decision.
Inter, in fact, offered Skriniar a new € 2.5 million-a-year deal. The 23-year-old is on a € 1.5 million-a-year deal but his agents have requested the same salary that Mourinho had offered in the summer: roughly € 3.5 million.
Talks are ongoing and the player is in no rush to pen a new deal with the Nerazzurri: “At this moment they we are discussing it, I want to continue what we started last year, Inter must always do better, the team is stronger, so we want to achieve important results.", Skriniar said yesterday.
