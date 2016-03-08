Inter star reveals why he doesn’t want Man Utd move and why Icardi is better than Ronaldo
24 January at 12:00Inter star Milan Skriniar has spoken to Tuttosport about his future at Inter. The Slovakia star is in talks to extend his stay at the club but Manchester United have also been linked with welcoming his services: “Everybody knows I want to stay at Inter. I have a good relationship with the club and with the directors. We are talking and an agreement is close, we’ll find the right moment to reach an agreement”.
GODIN – “He will add experience to our squad, he’s won many trophies and he can really help us to improve. I think the best defender in the world is Sergio Ramos. He’s won many Champions League and he scores many goals. I also like Van Dijk and I’ve studied Thiago Silva and David Luiz”.
LOBOTKA – “He can become a very strong player. He is similar to Torreira, I’ve already told Ausilio he is rady to play in Serie A”.
ICARDI VS. RONALDO – “When I was at Sampdoria I had to mark Icardi twice. He is a different striker. You may not see him for ten minutes but then he suddenly shows up and scores. It’s complicated to control Icardi because sometimes you can lose the focus. I think it’s ore difficult to mark him than Ronaldo. CR7 is quick with the ball in his feet but I think we limited him well in Turin”.
