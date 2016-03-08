Inter star set to sign new contract
17 July at 10:45Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is set to sign a new contract at the club, despite interest from other clubs this summer.
Brozovic joined Inter from Dinamo Zagreb in the winter of 2015 and has become an important player for the club since then. He appeared in 33 games in all competitions last season and scored four times.
Calciomercato understand that Brozovic is set to sign a new deal with the nerazzurri with his current deal set to run out in the summer of 2021.
He currently earns 2.5 million euros a season at the San Siro, but has attracted interest from Chelsea in the past. His current deal has a release clause of 50 million euros, but the new deal will see no release clause get appended to the Croatian World Cup finalist.
No one has been willing to pay the release clause as yet and Inter are calm and the confirmation will be done soon.
