Inter star suffers injury with Argentina; sent home to Milan
06 September at 12:00According to reports from the Argentine press, Inter Milan’s new young forward Lautaro Martinez has been sent home from international duty with Argentina, after a calf injury brought to an end his spell with the national team.
Martinez signed for Inter over the summer from Argentine club Racing Club and has settled in well, showing flashes of brilliance, tenacity and determination when he has played – as well as showing a fantastic work ethic to prove to Spalletti that he is worth taking a chance on.
There will be no international football this time round for Lautaro Martinez but Inter fans will hope that the injury is not too serious and that he’ll be able to recover over the international break and return to the first team when called upon.
Mauro Icardi remains with the Argentina team however, despite a possible training injury threatening his place and health too.
