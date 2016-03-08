Nainggolan talks about Inter's chances of signing Tottenham star
28 June at 15:45New Inter Milan signing Radja Nainggolan has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur star midfielder Mousa Dembele and claims the Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti must make a decision on the signing of the English Premier League in the summer transfer window.
Tottenham Hotspur star midfielder Mousa Dembele has one year left on his current contract at the North London club. FIFA 2018 World Cup has also been linked with Inter Milan, Juventus, Naples and AS Roma.
Radja Nainggolan was asked about the rumors talking about Mousa Dembele to Inter Milan. However, the former AS Roma midfielder stressed that Dembele does not stress on the market because he is focused on the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
"He must say he is a great player and a friend." The rest must decide the coach, he knows where to put me to make the best, "Radja Nainggolan said .
