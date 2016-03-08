Inter star wanted by Man Utd talks on career-threatening back problems
18 October at 18:00Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is now widely considered to be one of the best central defenders in Serie A; and one of the best rising talents in the world. In just a few seasons, the Slovakian has risen from relative obscurity to a target of some of Europe’s top clubs – Manchester United having been reportedly interested in the summer.
Speaking to Slovakian web portal Tvnoviny.sk, quotes via CalcioMercato.com, Skriniar opened up about back problems at the start of his career that left him on the bench and losing hope – and the rise from there to Serie A star:
“At the beginning of my career I did not play because I had back problems, I was completely stuck. When you stand still and stay on the bench for a year and a half you also start think of something else: the pleasure of playing and the loss of self-esteem begin to fall.
“The turning point came with the change of coach, what I saw in black became coloured. Sometimes the most important thing is to have patience and to know how to endure. If, after that complicated moment, I had given up my goal, surely I would have definitely closed my ties with football. But everything is in the will. We need to know what we really want. If something is 50% done, it's better to let it go. If you want to get something in the future, you have to give everything. Then came the turning point thanks to my determination.
“Future always in football? I would like to stay in the football environment to share my experiences, for example I would like to coach.”
