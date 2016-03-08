Inter star warns Spurs ahead of Champions League showdown

Inter and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi spoke to media after the Seleccion’s 0-0 draw against Colombia yesterday night: “We played a good game, I’m part of a great group”, Icardi said.



“I feel well, the injury is behind me. I’ve been training during the week and I felt nothing strange. I missed the goal for a matter of centimetres but I am satisfied, I am sure I will score a goal with my national team sooner or later.”



“I do what I have to, both with the club and with the national team. I was waiting for a chance to play for the Seleccion, it’s a pity I couldn’t play in the World Cup. Now I am ready to return to Milan and lay for Inter we have a few new games ahead.”



Inter will face Parma in the week-end before hosting Tottenham at the San Siro in their first game in Europe’s elite competition in the last six years.



Icardi skipper Inter’s last game against Bologna but is now ready to return to action and play the first ever Champions League game in his career.

