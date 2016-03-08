CalcioMercato understand that Inter Milan midfielder Borja Valero could only consider offers from Spain this summer, with Inter willing to sell if the right offer arrives.Valero joined Inter from Fiorentina last summer for a fee of 5 million euros. He appeared in 36 Serie A games for the nerazzurri last season, playing an important role in helping the side finish fourth in the league.A report from CalcioMercato states that no concrete offers have arrived for Valero yet, but he will only consider a move if an offer from Spain arrives.Inter too could be willing to part ways with the player if the right offer comes their way.