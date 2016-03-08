Inter starlet praises Conte for helping him grow
27 October at 13:45Inter Milan starlet Lucien Agoume has spoken to L'Equipe from the U17 World Cup with his native France:
'For my growth, I thought I should aim a little higher. I told myself I had the opportunity to train every day with a great coach (Antonio Conte , ed) and with great players. I will not say that I am progressing more during training with Inter rather than during a Ligue 2 game, but when you train with Brozovic and Sensi you feel the growth.'
