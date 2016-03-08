Inter starlet's Nerazzurri future linked to Keita and Candreva - agent
20 March at 14:45Inter Milan starlet Yann Karamoh, 20, is currently on loan with Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux; where he has scored three goals in 19 games so far this season. Karamoh's agent, Oscar Damiani, has spoken to RMC Sport about his client's future.
"Karamoh's future? It is hard to say and to schedule a return in the summer. Yann behaved well, I think he can do even better and more mature. He has good qualities. We will have to see what the clubs' strategies will be. If Perisic leaves, they will surely take an equally high level player. Karamoh could be an alternative in case of additional defections, he could help in the offensive department. I believe the situations linked to Keita and Candreva are to be monitored. They are, however, strategies that will be seen later."
Karamoh can play as a right winger or a striker and joined Inter Milan on a permanent basis last year after joining on loan from French side Caen, with an option to buy, in 2017. Karamoh, in addition, has caps with all the French youth teams; but is yet to make an appearance for the first team of the world champions.
