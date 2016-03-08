#SelecciónMayor Los jugadores @MauroIcardi y Lautaro Martínez, ambos con molestias musculares, realizaron trabajos diferenciados. pic.twitter.com/yuPkJ4fKLe — Selección Argentina

Inter Milan stars Lautaro Martinez and Mauro Icardi will not be risked by the Argentine national side for their upcoming game against Guatemala.Icardi was not called up to the national side for the World Cup, despite being the highest scorer in the Serie A last season, tied with Ciro Immobile at the top of the charts. Martinez though, had joined the nerazzurri this summer from Racing Club.Argentina have confirmed that Mauro Icardi and Martinez have suffered muscular injuries and they underwent light training earlier today.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)