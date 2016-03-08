Inter steal Sensi from under the nose of Milan, the details

21 June at 20:45
Stefano Sensi is one step away from Inter, after previously being linked with their city rivals Milan,
 
The Nerazzurri executives met Sassuolo representatives and the player's agent, Giuseppe Riso at their new HQ.
 
The parties found the agreement, similar to the one last year for Matteo Politano: Sensi will transfer to the Nerazzurri on loan (about €5 million) with the right of redemption set between €22 and €25 million with, Edoardo Vergani, a striker born in 2001, leaving the Nerazzurri to go the other way
 
Inter have secured the deal for Sensi, who seemed close to Milan, and is only one step away from the Nerazzurri now.
 
The 23-year-old midfielder will sign a 5-year contract at around 1.8 million per season at the expense of their city rivals.
 
Sensi is set to be the first new reinforcement of Antonio Conte and is expected to be shortly followed by Barella and Dzeko.
 
 

