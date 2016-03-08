Inter still after Barcelona midfielder

As the transfer market is about to end, Inter Milan's Piero Ausilio is ready for more signings to complete the needed competitive squad.



Inter are working on the final steps to sign Keita Balde and till this day they are hoping to land the dream signing of Luka Modric, however between these two there is another name on the horizon and one that has confessed his interest to play for the Nerazzurri, Barcelona's Rafinha.



The Brazilian joined Inter Milan last January and spent six months at Milan with Luciano Spalletti's troops. He participated in 17 games and managed to score two goals and three assists during his spell in Italy.



Rafinha has spent his whole career playing for Barcelona and has only been loaned once before to Celta Vigo, he has attacking attributes and has the capabilities to play wide or deep in midfield.



Inter will start Serie A with a game against Sassuolo Sunday August 19.