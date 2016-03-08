Inter still determined to lose Icardi this summer
03 July at 21:00According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, nothing has changed in regards to Inter Milan's attitude towards Argentine forward Mauro Icardi. Icardi, who fell out of favour at the club due to controversy off the field last season, has been tipped to leave the club but, as of yet, there have been no concrete negotiations with any clubs to sell the player.
This led speculation to grow that Inter may settle on keeping him but Tuttosport suggest that nothing has changed in the mind of the Nerazzurri and Icardi will be leaving Milan this summer.
