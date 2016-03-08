Inter still dream of signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala
24 April at 13:15Paulo Dybala has had a less-than impressive season with Juventus as the Argentine suffers from a real dip in form that has seen him lose rank at the Turin club. Despite this, when he has played, Dybala has not been as strong as he has been in recent seasons and has contributed far less in the way of goals than expected to.
Reports have suggested in the past that Dybala could be open to leaving Juventus and now, Tuttosport write that Inter Milan still not have not given up on their dream of signing Paulo Dybala, who joins a list of players, alongside the likes of Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku, that the club wish to purchase for their attack.
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, who joined the club from Juventus towards the end of last year, is eager to sign the young Argentine and could be prepared to offer Juventus star forward Mauro Icardi in any deal to purchase his compatriot.
