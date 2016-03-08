Inter still far from agreeing new deal for Chelsea target
04 July at 13:35Chelsea and Juventus target Mauro Icardi is reportedly still far from agreeing a new deal with Inter, with the club desperate to hand him a new contract.
The Argentine has become one of the best strikers in the world and his performances for Inter have attracted interest from the likes of Juventus and Chelsea already. He scored 29 times in the Serie A last season, tied at the top of the goalscoring charts with Ciro Immobile.
Corriere dello Sport say that while Inter really want to hand Icardi a new contract, the two parties are still far from striking a deal.
Wanda Nara has placed a demand of 8 million euros a season wage on the table for Inter and that is the sum that Icardi wants, if he signs a new deal at Inter.
And while the nerazzurri offered 5.5 million euros previously, they are looking to up their offer to 6.5 million euros including bonuses- an offer which is less than what Icardi demands.
Inter know that the player's release clause of 110 million euros can see foreign club make offers for him and hence, want to agree a new contract as soon as possible.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
