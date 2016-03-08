Inter still interested in ex-Premier League star



Inter's are again interested in the Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric.



The opportunity to try again could come this summer because, according to AS, Zinedine Zidane would have let the Madrid management know that 'Modric is no longer part of the technical project'.



Florentino Perez, however, is not at all convinced of this but in the face of a big offer then he could let the Croatian leave.



Modric and Real Madrid have endured a poor season with only 3 goals and 6 assists in 32 games in La Liga, as Real could only finish 3rd.



