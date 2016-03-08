Inter still interested in Vidal but there are a few issues: the details
14 April at 14:00Inter are considering signing Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, in a deal separate from the one involving Nerazzurri striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 32-year-old Chilean midfielder, who is contracted to the Blaugrana until 2021, is not convinced by the offers from China and England. The player is convinced by coach Antonio Conte’s project in Milan and would be happy to return to Italy, but there are a few issues which could block the deal.
The first is that Barcelona want €20 million for his signature, a high fee considering the current financial climate, the report continues. The second issue is that the player earns around €8.5 million a season currently in Spain, a salary that would make him one of the highest paid players in the Inter squad. Vidal also wants a three-year contract, which has the Nerazzurri worried considering that he will be 33 by the start of next season. Due to this, Inter are currently considering alternatives, although a move for Vidal cannot be ruled out.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments