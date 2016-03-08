Inter still on the chase for Cagliari midfielder
18 July at 11:55Serie A giants Inter are reportedly still keeping an eye on Cagliari star Nicolo Barella and could still make an offer to sign him.
It is said that Joao Mario is very close to a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer and while no offers have arrived, but Jorge Mendes has been in touch with the newly promoted Premier League side.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that with Matias Vecino's new contract still not done, Inter are looking to sign Nicolo Barella this summer and haven't left his chase, after being linked with the youngster over the past few months.
