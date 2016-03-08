Inter still optimistic about Mertens signing in summer
14 January at 10:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are still optimistic about signing league rivals Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens in the summer of 2020, as per Mediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based outfit and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future which means he can leave the club as a free-agent in the summer transfer window.
There have been reports of Inter’s interest in Mertens in the recent past as they are looking to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
But Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis came out on the media and asked Italian clubs to not think about signing the striker in the January transfer window by claiming that he has a clause in his contract which restricts him from joining any other clubs in the country after playing for Napoli.
However, as per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are still hopeful of signing the 32-year-old but are waiting for the summer transfer window where they can sign him for free.
