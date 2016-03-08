Inter still to sign Barella despite Sensi agreement

21 June at 22:00
Inter are closed to the signing of Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi but that will not put an end to their pursuit if Nicolò Barella from Cagliari.
 
The Nerazzurri don’t see Sensi as a Barella backup but instead can see the two existing together in the same side.
 
Inter have been close to the signing of Barella, and have found an agreement with the player, but still, are yet to finalise exact details of the players they want to send to Cagliari to reduce their expenditure.
 
It is thought that PSG and Leonardo came in with a €50 million bid for the player but he only has eyes for Inter.
 
Inter will strike a deal with Cagliari to give Conte his new Italian central pairing.
 
 

