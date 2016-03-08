Serie A giants Inter Milan have found an agreement to sign Keita Balde Diao from Monaco but its unknown as to whether Antonio Candreva will be included in the deal.It is said that Manchester United had offered Inter the chance to sign Juan Mata, but the nerazzurri had rejected the chance to sign Spaniard to sign Keita from Monaco and bring the former Lazio man back to the Serie A.A final agreement for the player has now been reached after a meeting was held last evening. An announcement is expected in the beginning of next week.The deal is an initial loan one, but Inter will have the option of making it permanent for a fee of 35 million euros. Keita has not been called up for Monaco's next Ligue 1 game and he is expected to earn 5 million euros a season during his stay at Inter.The Spain born star will sign a five-year deal.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)