Inter striker Lautaro admits Icardi has problems to solve

Lautaro Martinez, Inter's number 10 who is currently with the Argentina squad ahead of the Copa America, spoke about teammate Mauro Icardi' to Tyc Sports.



"When I arrived Mauro introduced me to the group in the best way. That was what I needed. After what happened, we talked privately and that is what he has to do. We have a good relationship. I would have liked to have him here in the National team, but the decision was made by the coach."



“We are only 23, for example, I would have liked to go to the World Cup. Mauro is a great player ".



