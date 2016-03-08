Inter striker Lautaro admits Icardi has problems to solve
06 June at 18:00Lautaro Martinez, Inter's number 10 who is currently with the Argentina squad ahead of the Copa America, spoke about teammate Mauro Icardi' to Tyc Sports.
"When I arrived Mauro introduced me to the group in the best way. That was what I needed. After what happened, we talked privately and that is what he has to do. We have a good relationship. I would have liked to have him here in the National team, but the decision was made by the coach."
“We are only 23, for example, I would have liked to go to the World Cup. Mauro is a great player ".
