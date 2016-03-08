Inter, summit scheduled for tomorrow in China: Lukaku the topic
21 July at 15:30The harsh words of Antonio Conte have seemingly had an important effect. In fact, tomorrow in Nanjing, a market summit is scheduled between Zhang, Marotta, and Ausilio and the manager. The first name on the table, of course, remains that of Romelu Lukaku.
Therefore, the meeting will be decisive to understand the Nerazzuri's next move in the Lukaku negotiations, as Man Utd continue to ask for €83m to let the Belgian leave. Marotta will try to convince Zhang to up the offer to get closer to this request.
Up until this point, Inter haven't offered more than €65m for the player, while the Red Devils have refused to open to the idea of giving a discount. €83m, however, goes beyond the spending limit of the club, which is why a decision needs to be taken within the club: satisfying Conte's big request or not.
