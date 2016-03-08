Inter, Suning not willing to offer any discounts on Icardi
01 June at 22:40Inter could consider the idea of selling Icardi to definitively solve the issues related to Fifa Finacial Fair Play, but Suning won't offer any discounts.
According to Corriere Dello Sport, Inter won't sell him unless a foreign club pays the €110m release clause. If that were to happen, then Inter have identified Dzeko as his substitute.
READ MORE: Inter, Nainggolan and Dembele on their radar: the latest
