Inter, Suning ready to make mega offer for Lazio star
26 September at 18:15Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic left the San Siro last night disappointed after his side lost 1-0 to Inter, with the Biancocelesti failing to take advantage of their control of the game. According to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Inter have a plan to sign the Serie A Midfielder of the Year.
Inter’s owners, Sunning, are planning to make a huge offer to the Biancocelesti in order to secure the signature of the 24-year-old Serbian player, hoping to strengthen the Nerazzurri’s midfield as they look to challenge Juventus to the league title.
Coach Antonio Conte, who helped set up the Bianconeri’s domestic dominance earlier in his career, has gotten off to a perfect start in the league so far, winning all five of the club's opening games to put them top of the table on 15 points, two points ahead of Conte’s former club Juventus, who are sitting on 13.
Apollo Heyes
