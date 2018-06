Suning are not interested in selling Inter, as reported yesterday, they have even rejected an offer from an investment fund that wanted to buy the club.

However, there is a shareholder in the club that is looking for buyers: Erick Thohir, who owns 30% of the Inter.



According to Corriere Della Sera, Thohir asks for a figure between €150-200m, and Suning are reportedly willing to welcome a new partner.