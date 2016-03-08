Inter, swap deal in mind to sign Genoa star Kouame
08 November at 17:30Genoa forward Christian Kouamé is still in the sights of Inter, who already have a plan in mind to convince the Ligurian side to part with the 21-year-old Ivorian striker, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are impressed by the performances of Kouamé, who has scored five goals in 11 games for the Rossoblu, impressive considering their disastrous start to the season. Therefore, the Milanese side have a plan in mind to tempt Genoa into parting with him.
That plan is, the report adds, including 26-year-old Italian forward Matteo Politano in the deal. The Nerazzurri are keen to sign the 21-year-old Ivorian on loan with either a buy option or obligation to buy. By including Politano in the deal, they may convince the Rossoblu to accept the deal.
Politano has made 12 appearances so far this season for Inter, but has failed to score or provide an assist.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments