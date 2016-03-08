Inter switch moves further away for Edin Dzeko; the situation

09 July at 20:15
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport this evening, Inter Milan are looking less and less likely to complete a move for Roma forward Edin Dzeko. 

It looked as though the Bosnian was set to join the Nerazzurri but, in recent weeks, the move has stalled. After Roma managed to meet capital gains requirements by the turn of the month, the Giallorossi have had less pressure on them to sell and, therefore, have started to hardball Inter in negotiations.

Initially, it looked as though a deal could be wrapped up for as little as 10 million euros but, now, Roma are demanding 20 million and Inter are skeptical. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.