Inter switch moves further away for Edin Dzeko; the situation
09 July at 20:15According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport this evening, Inter Milan are looking less and less likely to complete a move for Roma forward Edin Dzeko.
It looked as though the Bosnian was set to join the Nerazzurri but, in recent weeks, the move has stalled. After Roma managed to meet capital gains requirements by the turn of the month, the Giallorossi have had less pressure on them to sell and, therefore, have started to hardball Inter in negotiations.
Initially, it looked as though a deal could be wrapped up for as little as 10 million euros but, now, Roma are demanding 20 million and Inter are skeptical.
