Inter take inspiration from Skriniar signing for Barella assault

09 May at 18:35
Inter Milan are amongst the frontrunners in the race to sign Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the young Italian centre-mid but the chance to remain in Italy would likely be viewed favourably by the youngster. 

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Inter are ready to offer Cagliari a deal which will meet their valuation of €45-50m for the midfielder. Inter will do this, as per Tuttosport, in the same style as their signing of Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria; when the Nerazzurri included departing youth player Caprari in the deal to sign the centre-back - to make up the rest of Skriniar's value. Therefore, Inter are expected to try a similar ploy here in their attempts to snap up Barella for another club gets there first.

