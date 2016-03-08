Inter target Bundesliga forward Rebic as Dzeko and Lukaku alternative

17 July at 10:45
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport last night, Inter Milan are considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic as an alternative for if their pursuit of Roma's Edin Dzeko and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku end in failure.

Frankfurt, however, will be reluctant to sell, having already parted ways with French forward Sebastien Haller and Serbian striker Luka Jovic, who have moved to West Ham United and Real Madrid respectively.

