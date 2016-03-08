Inter target Lazzari and Marusic for Conte's 3-5-2 formation

Inter are preparing for a bit of an overhaul this summer as they prepare for the new season under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.
 
Conte is widely expected to play a variant of his favoured 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 that served him so well at both Juventus and Chelsea respectively.
 
Inter are on the lookout for a new right-sided midfielder who is also capable enough at defending and, according to Tuttosport, the names at the top of the list are  Lazzari (Spal) and Marusic (Lazio).
 
Current right winger Politano doesn’t possess the defensive capabilities to be deployed at wing back and Candreva is also approaching the twilight of his career.
 

