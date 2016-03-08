Inter, Arsenal target Pépè leaving Lille '150 percent'



Nicolas Pépè, the winger for Lille will be leaving the club in the summer.



The clubs manager, Christophe Galtier, confirm as much when recently speaking about the players future.



"Nicolas will leave not 100%, but 150%. When you have a player who has scored 35 goals in 18 months, great clubs arrive with a lot of offers important.



“We must maintain a balance in the locker room and a balance in the budget. then Can a footballer be prevented from going to a great European team? It is impossible. "

