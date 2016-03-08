Inter target Rakitic eager to leave Barcelona
22 October at 16:40Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic is eager to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Sport cited by Calciomercato.it.
The Croatia international has lost his place in the playing eleven after the arrival of young midfielder Frankie de Jong from Dutch club Ajax for a reported fee of €75 million in the summer and series of impressive performance from young Arthur Melo.
It is believed that Rakitic was keen on staying at the Camp Nou but after having just 197 minutes on the pitch till now, the former Sevilla midfielder is now eager to leave the Catalan-based club in the January transfer window.
Rakitic currently has a contract with Barcelona till the summer of 2021 and has been attracting interest from the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus in Italy, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in France and Manchester United in England.
Rakitic has been with Barca since joining them from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and till now has represented the club in 175 league matches where he has scored 24 goals.
