Inter target Roma midfielder as Barella alternative
30 June at 16:00According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta Sportiva, Inter Milan are targeting Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as a potential alternative to Nicolo Barella, if the Cagliari midfielder completes a shock move to Roma.
Reports in the past few days have suggested that Roma have attempted to sabotage Inter's move for Barella, which was widely expected to be completed. However, Inter have had some issues meeting Cagliari's valuation of the Italian starlet and Roma are ready to use Gregoire Defrel as a counterpart to help get the deal over the line for the Giallorossi.
New Inter head coach Antonio Conte is said to be a big fan of Pellegrini and views him as the perfect alternative if a deal for Barella is sabotaged by Roma.
