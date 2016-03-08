Inter target Roma midfielder as Barella alternative

30 June at 16:00
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta Sportiva, Inter Milan are targeting Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as a potential alternative to Nicolo Barella, if the Cagliari midfielder completes a shock move to Roma.

Reports in the past few days have suggested that Roma have attempted to sabotage Inter's move for Barella, which was widely expected to be completed. However, Inter have had some issues meeting Cagliari's valuation of the Italian starlet and Roma are ready to use Gregoire Defrel as a counterpart to help get the deal over the line for the Giallorossi.

New Inter head coach Antonio Conte is said to be a big fan of Pellegrini and views him as the perfect alternative if a deal for Barella is sabotaged by Roma.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma
Cagliari

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.