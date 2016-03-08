Inter target two signings in January
14 November at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are targeting two signings in the upcoming transfer window, as per Goal Italy.
The Milan-based club’s manager Antonio Conte was left furious with the lack of squad depth following his team’s 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are keen to please Conte by signing two players in the mid-season transfer window in order to bolster the attack and midfield departments.
The report stated that those players are English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s striker Olivier Giroud and league rivals AS Roma’s veteran midfielder Alessandro Florenzi.
Both players have been linked with a move away from their respective clubs after losing spot in the starting XI under new managers.
Giroud has been at Chelsea since January 2018 where he has scored five goals in 44 league appearances, whereas Florenzi has represented the Rome-based club in 213 league matches, scoring 25 goals.
