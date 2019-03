A mixed of bad and good news for Inter on the eve of the return leg of the last 16 stage of Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Nerazzurri begun today's training session at around 11.30 am. Marcelo Brozovic is still training apart from the rest of the team and he is not likely to be eligible to play tomorrow. The likes of Radja Nainggolan and Marcelo Brozovic are also out of action. Keita Balde is training with the rest of his team-mates and is likely to start tomorrow.