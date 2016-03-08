Inter Team News: Lautaro and De Vrij to miss Genoa and Atalanta clashes

Inter Milan had to deal without Lautaro Martinez and Stefan De Vrij in the match against Lazio on Sunday night and it seems that the Argentinian striker and the Dutch defender will still be absent for some time after returning from international duty injured.



The presence of both in the match against Genoa at the Marassi tomorrow is impossible, while the hypothesis of them recovering for the match against Atalanta during the weekend is "almost impossible", as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. It is thus likely that Keita Balde and Miranda will once again play in their places in the next two matches.