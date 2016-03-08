Inter tell Mourinho price tag for star defender
21 September at 17:30Milan Skriniar cannot be worth less than Virgil van Dijk. According to Tuttosport, this is the idea of Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio. The Nerazzurri have refused two offers of 65 million euros for the Slovakian rstar and will not consider any others that are lower than 85 million euros, the exact figure spent by Liverpool to acquire van Dijk from Southampton.
Skriniar joined Inter in the summer of 2017 from Sampdoria for a total fee of over 20 million euros. Since then the 23-year-old has made 44 appearances for the club, scoring 4 goals.
He has surprised many with his progress and was one of the cores of Inter’s path to Champions League qualification. Skriniar is also a stable part of the Slovakian national team, collecting 18 caps since his debut in May 2016 against Georgia.
This season, the player has so far started in all matches when he was available, playing 90 minutes in every game and only missing the Serie A opener against Sassuolo due to a minor injury.
