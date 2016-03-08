Inter, the 'anti-Juve' clause in the contract between Icardi and PSG
08 March at 13:45Juventus are serious and continue to push for Mauro Icardi for the end of the season. The Argentine striker is on loan at PSG and the French side have an option to buy that they can trigger in the summer. However, that is where the Bianconeri come into play.
In fact, they would like to negotiations with the Parisians to take Icardi. However, according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), there is a clause in the contract that considering the Bianconeri's interest in the player, could be called an 'anti-Juve' clause.
Should PSG decide to redeem Icardi for €70m, but only to sell him immediately to an Italian club, then the buy-out clause would increase by a further €15m. The total value thus increases to €85m, a figure that would guarantee a clean capital gain for the Inter.
Furthermore, should Juventus open negotiations, they would mainly focus on technical counterparts to lower the cost. Therefore, it remains to be seen what Icardi's future will be.
