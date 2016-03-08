Inter, the Curva Nord ‘welcome’ Antonio Conte: 'It is impossible to forget Conte's past’

Today the adventure of Antonio Conte at Inter has officially begun. Among the many messages of the Nerazzurri fans published on the social networks in the last few hours, there is also that of the Curva Nord which, through its Facebook page, wanted to reserve a very special welcome to the former Juventus coach: ‘WE ARE NOT JUVE, we point out in a firm and decisive way that the Curva Nord certainly cannot forget his Juventus and judicial past. As guarantors we are and will always be, we accept the fact that certain "judicial suspicions" have released the new coach and expiated the sentences that have affected him, although the "guilt" for the very long militancy in a club remains indelible. We consider light years away for style and values. Needless to hide the fact that the choice of a person with Stellini's past in the technical staff worries us a lot but, although aware of the technical contribution that the undeniable professional qualities of Conte can provide to the future path of Inter, our concerns are above all about the moral aspect, that we would like them to show in the future.



WE ARE NOT JUVE. FOR US WINNING IS NOT THE ONLY THING THAT COUNTS!!! Being Inter is to win against the adversary, to accept defeat, sentences and not to look for alibis. Our message and wish is therefore that Mr. Conte and with him Marotta too, should rely on Lele Oriali and Zanetti and soon assimilate the spirit of brotherhood that is at the centre of being Inter, and that should have nothing to do with results on the pitch. You can win and you can lose but your dignity must never fail; the black-and-white hysteria and frustrations bury them in Turin. We are Inter and we always walk with our heads held high. We do not have and we do not want to have skeletons in the closet, we do not boast titles that have been taken from us due to our illegal behavior; we respect the sentences and we do not use the "memory" to gather support with hypocrisy. We are the ones who had the elegance to applaud Milan's entry into the field after winning the championship, we are the ones who have not abandoned their players, victims of serious illnesses even after they left the club, we are the ones who remember their heroes inspired by their values, not their successes. Being Inter is to respect its history, sporting tradition, its people and above all the city that it always represents with honour. Good job Mr. Conte with the hope of showing us soon to be up to Inter because ... WE ARE NOT JUVE