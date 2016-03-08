Inter, the date set for the market summit: the company has a preference

The market will soon be in full swing and for this reason it is right to start planning. Inter will have to reinforce the squad and soon Conte, Marotta and Ausilio will have to meet to implement a common strategy.These moves will also depend on the Nerazzurri's progress in the Champions League. This is what today's edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport writes“It is obvious that the CEO Beppe Marotta and the ds Piero Ausilio will make the point with Conte after the Champions League match with Barcelona. Obviously the strategy for January will depend on the possible qualification to the knockout rounds.Marotta always speaks of "opportunities" rather than indispensable moves. A line that the manager intends to share with the technician from Lecce: knowing full well how important his opinion is ”.Anthony Privetera