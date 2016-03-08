Inter, the details of the offers for De Paul and Alonso

Rodrigo De Paul and Marcos Alonso have ended up on the radar of Inter ahead of the January transfer window. Following a strong start to the season, currently in the lead, the Nerazzurri are looking to further strengthen their squad.

For the Udinese man, talks have begun between the clubs. Inter are ready to include various technical counterparts, including the promising left-back Federico Dimarco. As for Chelsea's left-back, Inter will try to sign him on loan with an option to buy, per Corriere Dello Sport.