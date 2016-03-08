Inter, the idea of re-signing Belgian defender Vanheusden
08 November at 20:00Inter are continuing to monitor 20-year-old Belgian defender Zinho Vanheusden, who they think could return to the club after his impressive development, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are impressed with Vanheusden’s growth since he left Inter in January 2018. A product of Inter’s youth academy, the 20-year-old defender has made 42 appearances for Belgian side Standard Liege since his departure from Inter, initially on loan before signing permanently in the summer of this year.
The Milanese side earnt €12 million from his sale, but they are not against re-signing him if he continues to develop and impress with in Belgium. So far this season he has made 11 appearances for Standard Liege and even scored the opening goal in their 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League last night.
Vanheusden never made a first team appearance for Inter, but due to coach Antonio Conte’s worries about squad depth, may be a viable option again.
Apollo Heyes
